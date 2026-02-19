Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.65% of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.26. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.18.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group ( NASDAQ:GLIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

