Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of AAOI opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.32. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $876,319.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,132.71. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $587,573.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 290,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,012.50. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,520 shares of company stock worth $3,080,367. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

