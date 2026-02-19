Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Eric Venker Sells 200,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $5,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,654,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,830,274.53. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $4,384,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Venker sold 75,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,689,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

