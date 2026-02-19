Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Eric Venker Sells 200,000 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $5,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,654,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,830,274.53. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $4,384,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Venker sold 75,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,689,750.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00.
Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.
The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.
