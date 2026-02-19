Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.20. Approximately 29,818,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 179,621,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21.

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration. Concurrently, the Company is examining opportunities to acquire new, highly-prospective copper/gold projects worldwide.

