Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.58. Approximately 14,469,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,171,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 2.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,560,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $89,667,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 939,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,007,202.62. This represents a 62.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,647,384. The trade was a 50.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,865,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,411,000 after acquiring an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,605,000 after acquiring an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Articles

