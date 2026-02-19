RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

RLI stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. RLI has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $465.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RLI from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

