RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 118,157 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 98,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 116,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RIV opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.
The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.
