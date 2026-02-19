RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 118,157 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 98,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 116,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

