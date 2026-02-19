Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 403.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

