Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 278.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 270.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.08 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,789.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,184,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,107,900.25. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.48, for a total transaction of $131,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,207.60. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,365 shares of company stock worth $9,304,662. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Morningstar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

See Also

