Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV Stock Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 830.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 901,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,036.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 519,178 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 181,929 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 504,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 341.2% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 182,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 140,925 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $168,546.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,831.10. This trade represents a 31.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,928 shares of company stock worth $22,565,084. Insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.