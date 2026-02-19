Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.80 and traded as low as GBX 245.37. Restore shares last traded at GBX 246, with a volume of 503,983 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 307 target price on shares of Restore in a report on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Restore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.67.

Get Restore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RST

Restore Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Restore

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Patrick Butcher purchased 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £49,979.12. Also, insider Charles Skinner acquired 11,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 per share, for a total transaction of £30,032.73. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restore

(Get Free Report)

We provide secure and sustainable business services for data, information, communications and assets.

Restore plc leads the markets it serves. Supporting public and private sectors with critical services, income is highly predictable, recurring in nature and generates strong cashflows. We provide integrated information and data management, business digitisation, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions.

The Group has over 75 sites providing national scale with local service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.