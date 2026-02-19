Research Analysts Set Expectations for Timken Q1 Earnings

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.78.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. Timken has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

