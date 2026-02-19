Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,491 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.06% of Repay worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Repay by 45.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,440,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,175,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 1,520,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 428,289 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 2,421.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Repay Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Repay stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.