Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF $PSQO

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 143.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. PSQO was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

