Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after buying an additional 745,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VCSH stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2972 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.