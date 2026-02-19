Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,015 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,234,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358,059 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 296.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,535,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 823.6% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,083,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,615.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 829.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 181,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

