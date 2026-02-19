Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 12,692,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 13,573,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RCAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Red Cat from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Cat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Red Cat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCAT

Red Cat Stock Up 6.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Red Cat by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Red Cat by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Red Cat by 17.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.