Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $674,000 Position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBX. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MBX stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

