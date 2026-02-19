Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,635.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.93. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $127,367.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,916.90. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 6,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $473,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,987.85. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,448. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial cut Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

