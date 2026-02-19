Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $643,000 in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Ambiq Micro

In related news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,358. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Ambiq Micro Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AMBQ stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

