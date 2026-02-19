Readystate Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 17,578 CubeSmart $CUBE

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.90%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

