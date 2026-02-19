Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,840 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,270 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $203.18 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $237.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson set a $260.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

