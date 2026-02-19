RaveDAO (RAVE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.57 Million

RaveDAO (RAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. RaveDAO has a total market capitalization of $100.72 million and $22.57 million worth of RaveDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RaveDAO has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One RaveDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RaveDAO

RaveDAO’s launch date was November 16th, 2025. RaveDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,300,000 tokens. The official message board for RaveDAO is x.com/ravedao/status/1988796482984808481?s=20. The official website for RaveDAO is ravedao.com. RaveDAO’s official Twitter account is @ravedao.

RaveDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RaveDAO (RAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. RaveDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,736,111 in circulation. The last known price of RaveDAO is 0.40195595 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $18,908,674.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravedao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaveDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaveDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RaveDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

