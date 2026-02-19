Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ramsay Health Care to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramsay Health Care has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Trading Up 8.6%

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care is a leading global hospital and healthcare services provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1964 by Paul Ramsay, the company has grown from a single private hospital to one of the world’s largest operators of private acute care facilities. Over the decades, Ramsay has expanded its capabilities to include a diverse portfolio of medical services, including surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation therapies, subacute care and mental health programs.

The company’s core business revolves around the ownership, management and operation of acute care hospitals, medical centres and day surgery facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.