R Douglas Orr Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
R Douglas Orr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, R Douglas Orr sold 1,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.98, for a total transaction of $182,980.00.
- On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 3,500 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $612,465.00.
- On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.
FirstCash Price Performance
Shares of FCFS opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.49.
FirstCash Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.
Key Stories Impacting FirstCash
Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply (reported ~12.5% decline), reducing potential selling pressure from shorts and potentially providing mechanical support as bearish positions unwind. Short Interest in FirstCash Declines By 12.5%
- Positive Sentiment: FirstCash declared a quarterly dividend (record date Feb 18; payment Feb 27) and still has an active share-repurchase authorization (~$150M program), both supportive of shareholder returns and signaling management confidence. FCFS insider & company update
- Positive Sentiment: Sector coverage highlighting FirstCash as a stabilizing holding in Nasdaq financial ETFs can increase demand from index/defensive investors and lift the multiple. How FirstCash Provides Stability To Nasdaq Index Fund Financial Sector
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and valuation notes are mixed — some firms keep Buy ratings and higher targets while others have trimmed enthusiasm; useful context for longer-term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. A Look At FirstCash Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives: COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares (~$1.83M at ~$182.53) and CFO R. Douglas Orr sold multiple tranches (~3,000 shares around $173–183), plus director Howard Hambleton sold 4,000 shares at ~$185. These SEC-filed sales (Form 4s) reduce insider ownership and can create short-term sentiment headwinds. COO Form 4 CFO Form 4 Director Form 4
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.
In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.
