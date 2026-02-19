R Douglas Orr Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total transaction of $365,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Douglas Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstCash alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, R Douglas Orr sold 1,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.98, for a total transaction of $182,980.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 3,500 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $612,465.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Key Stories Impacting FirstCash

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.