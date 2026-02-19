QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.50.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 41.46%.The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,734.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,461.40. This trade represents a 48.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,775 shares in the company, valued at $665,489. The trade was a 56.26% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $723,823. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 463,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 101,423 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

