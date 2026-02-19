Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $124,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the third quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the second quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $5,569,194.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 280,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $6,020,286.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.77. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Morgan Stanley News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s recent quarterly report beat estimates (EPS and revenue), reinforcing the bank’s earnings momentum and supporting valuation given solid margins and ROE cited in the report. Morgan Stanley (MS) Exceeds Market Returns

Morgan Stanley’s recent quarterly report beat estimates (EPS and revenue), reinforcing the bank’s earnings momentum and supporting valuation given solid margins and ROE cited in the report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is warming — Zacks upgraded MS to a Strong Buy and other recent write-ups highlight dividends and the firm’s attractive earnings outlook, which can draw short-term buyers and longer-term income investors. Morgan Stanley (MS) Upgraded to Strong Buy

Analyst sentiment is warming — Zacks upgraded MS to a Strong Buy and other recent write-ups highlight dividends and the firm’s attractive earnings outlook, which can draw short-term buyers and longer-term income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market strength (large-cap and ETF flows) is lifting bank and trading-related stocks — tailwinds for MS’s trading and wealth-management revenue in a risk-on session. SPY is up today (market context)

Broader market strength (large-cap and ETF flows) is lifting bank and trading-related stocks — tailwinds for MS’s trading and wealth-management revenue in a risk-on session. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s research franchise remains active — analysts at the firm are publishing high-profile calls (e.g., Microsoft under-owned narrative) and updating price targets on other large names, which supports MS’s fee and trading franchise over time. Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table: Microsoft

Morgan Stanley’s research franchise remains active — analysts at the firm are publishing high-profile calls (e.g., Microsoft under-owned narrative) and updating price targets on other large names, which supports MS’s fee and trading franchise over time. Neutral Sentiment: Examples of Morgan Stanley research moving individual stocks (price-target updates) underscore ongoing revenue from research/distribution, but they’re indirect drivers for MS stock — e.g., MS lifted a target on TC Energy and adjusted coverage on other names. Morgan Stanley Lifts TC Energy Target

Examples of Morgan Stanley research moving individual stocks (price-target updates) underscore ongoing revenue from research/distribution, but they’re indirect drivers for MS stock — e.g., MS lifted a target on TC Energy and adjusted coverage on other names. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution: the share price remains below the 50‑day moving average and off its 52‑week high, leaving scope for profit‑taking if broader sentiment fades. (Watch upcoming trading volumes and any guidance updates.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

