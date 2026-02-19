Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 105,574 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,574 shares during the period. Lear comprises 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 14.45% of Lear worth $754,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lear by 1,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 34.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.87 on Thursday. Lear Corporation has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Lear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.10.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $590,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,383.48. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strong company fundamentals: Lear’s recent quarterly beat (EPS $3.41 vs. $2.67 est.; revenue above expectations) and solid margins support investor confidence in near-term earnings and valuation — a direct positive for LEA. Lear Q4 results

Strong company fundamentals: Lear’s recent quarterly beat (EPS $3.41 vs. $2.67 est.; revenue above expectations) and solid margins support investor confidence in near-term earnings and valuation — a direct positive for LEA. Positive Sentiment: AI and talent tailwinds: Commentary that the U.S. must attract AI talent and that AI is creating large content/enterprise opportunities implies continued investment in vehicle software, advanced driver-assistance systems and electrification — areas that can increase demand for Lear’s seating systems, electrical distribution and electronics integration over time. Kevin O’Leary: Bring over AI talent

AI and talent tailwinds: Commentary that the U.S. must attract AI talent and that AI is creating large content/enterprise opportunities implies continued investment in vehicle software, advanced driver-assistance systems and electrification — areas that can increase demand for Lear’s seating systems, electrical distribution and electronics integration over time. Neutral Sentiment: Commodities/metal markets: commentary on the silver drawdown is being watched by commodity traders, but silver moves have limited direct impact on Lear’s core business compared with steel, aluminum and semiconductor inputs. What We Can Learn From The Silver Drawdown

Commodities/metal markets: commentary on the silver drawdown is being watched by commodity traders, but silver moves have limited direct impact on Lear’s core business compared with steel, aluminum and semiconductor inputs. Neutral Sentiment: General market noise and headlines (wealth pieces, high-profile legal/political stories) may increase headline-driven volatility but don’t materially change Lear’s fundamentals. Examples include lifestyle/wealth coverage and unrelated legal stories. Kevin O’Leary reveals the worst part about being a rich guy

General market noise and headlines (wealth pieces, high-profile legal/political stories) may increase headline-driven volatility but don’t materially change Lear’s fundamentals. Examples include lifestyle/wealth coverage and unrelated legal stories. Negative Sentiment: Consumer affordability pressure: Warnings that households struggle with rent, groceries, insurance and prescriptions raise downside risk to new-vehicle demand. If consumers delay purchases or downshift to cheaper vehicles, OEM order books and component demand (affecting Lear) could weaken. When people can’t afford rent… — Kevin O’Leary

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

