Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,798 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of Equitable worth $218,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 592.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 64.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE EQH opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $203,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $738,593.75. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $1,436,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,389.46. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,677 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Equitable in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

