Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,999,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $153,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 986.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.4%

ZTO opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.18. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.33%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

See Also

