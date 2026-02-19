Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $83.33 Million in Accenture PLC $ACN

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 337,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,334,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Accenture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 1.7%

ACN stock opened at $223.60 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $392.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.92 and its 200 day moving average is $253.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.