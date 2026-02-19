Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $796.69 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.45% of MetLife worth $796,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 198.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $37,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $87.39.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

