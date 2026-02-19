Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $69.36 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.63% of Douglas Dynamics worth $69,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 198.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 67.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

