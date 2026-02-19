Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $57.81 Million Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,303 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $57,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,263,000 after acquiring an additional 215,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 913,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $830,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,971.90. The trade was a 59.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

See Also

