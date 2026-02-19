Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $523.98 Million Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,254,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152,643 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises about 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PVH worth $523,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,072,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PVH by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,466,000 after purchasing an additional 634,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $74,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 245,740 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. PVH had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

