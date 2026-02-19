Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $47.41 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Teleflex worth $47,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 15,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 196.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $180.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

