pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. pumpBTC has a market cap of $41.06 and approximately $60.99 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.75 or 1.00032695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 691 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.3738249 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01677523 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $60,534.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

