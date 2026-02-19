Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 207.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Jr. Clyburn acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. The trade was a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3%

NSC opened at $316.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.20 and a 200-day moving average of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.