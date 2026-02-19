Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

