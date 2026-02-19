Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,379.59% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 332,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Prothena has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $113,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp set a $19.00 price objective on Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

