Prospector Partners LLC Sells 6,078 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises 3.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Globe Life worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,875,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,340,000 after purchasing an additional 696,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,944.06. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,969.04. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,629 shares of company stock worth $9,223,785. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

