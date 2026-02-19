Prospector Partners LLC Sells 12,312 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

