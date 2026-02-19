Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Primerica makes up approximately 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Primerica worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $51,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,847,000 after buying an additional 115,754 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 price objective on Primerica in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $259.77 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $296.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day moving average of $263.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.44. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 22.82%.The firm had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

