Presima Securities ULC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,117 shares during the period. Sabra Healthcare REIT comprises about 4.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.33% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $201.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 187.50%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

