Presima Securities ULC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Presima Securities ULC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 9.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.14, for a total transaction of $1,683,869.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,267.42. The trade was a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,353 shares of company stock worth $11,283,043. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.41.

Equinix Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of EQIX opened at $924.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $805.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.85. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 136.44%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

