Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.54 and traded as high as GBX 235. Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 232.50, with a volume of 162,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.36. The company has a market cap of £376.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.

