Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells $1,921,557.40 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,921,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,732.60. This trade represents a 42.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.57. 249,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,157. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $211.84.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Plexus by 965.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.