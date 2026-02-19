Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 102,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 155,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.

