Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 102,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 155,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Stock Up 16.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.