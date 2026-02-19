PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,777 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 53,133 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PUSH opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PUSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC owned about 3.03% of PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Municipal Bond ETF (PUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund combines a top-down and bottom-up proprietary research to create a portfolio of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. The fund aims to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of two years or less. PUSH was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

